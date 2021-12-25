Revanth Reddy calls for rally on Dec 27 to expose TRS and BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress president A Revanth Reddy has given a call for a rally on December 27 to expose how BJP and TRS were in “cahoots” to “mislead” the farmers of Telangana. He has chosen Erravalli village of Jagdevpur Mandal in the Gajwel constituency, Siddipet, where chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse is located for this rally.

Addressing the media on Friday, Revanth urged farmers and farmers’ organizations to actively participate in the meeting irrespective of their political affiliations.

He raised questions on the state government’s intent as to why it had not objected when the Centre had informed in advance that it wouldn’t be procuring parboiled rice in Yasangi (Rabi) season. The state Congress chief expressed astonishment regarding what the ministerial delegation from Telangana had achieved by staying in New Delhi in the last 6 days.

“CM KCR went to Delhi but didn’t meet Union Minister Piyush Goyal. KTR was fed grass by Goyal and was sent back. TRS MPs ran away when Goyal raised the issue of 25,000 tonnes of rice missing from FCI godowns in Warangal. But they were protesting at Central Hall and posing as if they were fighting in Parliament,” Revanth remarked.

The TPCC chief expressed wonder and questioned why none of the family members of the chief minister had taken part in the TRS’ ‘Chaavu Dappu’ protest in villages against the Centre. He also asked the reason for Industries Minister KT Rama Rao and MP Santosh Kumar not being with the ministerial delegation in New Delhi.

“With a Rs 2 lakh crore annual budget, the state government can surely afford to procure the entire paddy stock from farmers by spending Rs 10,000 crore. If they can’t, let them give that amount to us. We will take care of the procurement through Kisan Congress, export it and return the money to the government,” Revanth Reddy said.