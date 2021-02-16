Revanth Reddy completes 10-day Padayatra against farm laws

Hyderabad: Maljajgiri MP and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president A. Revanth Reddy completed his 10-day Padayarta against the Centre’s new farm laws on Monday. The Congress leader is all set to address a public meeting today at Ravirala.

Revanth Reddy, who won the Lok Sabha seat from the Malkajgiri seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, carried out his 10-day protest during the ‘Padayatra’ in different places of the state. His programme however has been a one-man show, and out of sync with the rest of Congress leaders, as the party is currently busy preparing for the upcoming MLC elections in the state.

On Tuesday, Revanth Reddy is expected to conduct a huge public meeting at Ravirala, which located in Maheshwaram mandal, Ranga Reddy district. Prior to this, his name had cropped up as one of the potential candidates to replace TPCC in-charge president (and Nalgonda Lok Sabha MP) N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Uttam Kumar had resigned from the post last year after the Congress managed to win just two seats out of 150 in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, wherein the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won 48, 56 and 44 seats respectively.