Revanth Reddy criticizes central govt’s decision to rename Khel Ratna award

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy has strongly condemned the Central government’s move to rename the Khel Ratna award. This award is given to the accomplished sportsperson of the country.

Reddy said that the move to change the name from Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna to Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna shows the mindset of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.

Claiming that Rajiv Gandhi had encouraged the youngsters of every field and provided better facilities in the sports departments, he asked the central government to roll back the decision.