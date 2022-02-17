Revanth Reddy detained by Police after protest on CM KCR’s birthday

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress President A Revanth Reddy was detained by Police after his protest against the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He had given a call to congress workers to organize protests on February 17, the CM’s birthday.

He was shifted to Jubileehills Police station after the detention.

Following his detention, a number of other leaders including Indian Youth Congress (IYC) State president K Shivsena Reddy, Mahila Congress State president, M Sunitha Rao, Karwan Assembly Constituency in charge Osmal Al Hajri were also placed under house arrest.

“KCR is afraid of even his own shadow…

Second day in the row Police arrested so that CM can celebrate his birthday.

Unemployed youth are giving up lives…Is this time to celebrate…?!

#TelanganaUnemployementDay

#ByeByeKCR ” Revanth said on Twitter.

KCR is afraid of even his own shadow…



Second day in the row Police arrested so that CM can celebrate his birthday.



Unemployed youth are giving up lives…Is this time to celebrate…?!#TelanganaUnemployementDay #ByeByeKCR pic.twitter.com/WLx0oKqSBd — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) February 17, 2022

“Should KCR’s birthday be a jail day for leaders of the Opposition? Is fighting for the unemployed youth wrong?” he asked. He gave a call to congress workers to burn effigies across districts and register their protest.

Revanth Reddy on Thursday morning took to Twitter and wished the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and took a dig by putting up a picture of a chameleon.

The Congress chief has been at loggerheads with CM KCR and the ruling TRS from the beginning but the heat has reached another level in the last few weeks with TRS and Congress going at each other with frequent protests and fierce remarks.

Revanth Reddy on Tuesday had said that Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s covert and is planning to weaken the Congress party across the country by trying to attract allies of the United Progressive Alliance(UPA).

Workers of the ruling TRS conducted even conducted the last rites ceremony for Revanth as a protest to his remarks on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. They chanted ‘Revanth Reddy Amar Rahe’ (Long live Revanth Reddy) during the ceremony.