Revanth Reddy highlights alleged failures of central, state governments

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Monday paid homage to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the “Quit India” movement. TPCC president Revanth Reddy hurled the Indian flag at the Gandhi Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that through the “Quit India” movement, the freedom fighters forced the Britishers to leave the Indian shores. In the movement, persons of all religions and castes had taken part and sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country.

Reddy said that during the Congress rule, India had progressed in every sector and made a name for itself globally.

He strongly criticized the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government of KCR by stating that they have failed to fulfil the promises made to the public. He added that Congress had ensured independence to the country and the party will free the public from Modi and KCR governments.

He alleged that the central government is favouring the two industrialists. He said that the agriculture sector is being privatized for the benefit of the corporate players.

He criticized the central government for the rising prices of petroleum products. He alleged that while coming to power, the Modi government said that they will control the high prices within one year of rule but even after seven years, the public is suffering.

Reddy said as a result of demonetization, the public is suffering from the high prices of essential commodities. He appealed to the public to raise their voices against both the central and Telangana state governments.

Reddy said Sonia Gandhi granted the separate state of Telangana after respecting the sacrifices of the youngsters but KCR’s family is looting the state. He said that there is an increase of injustices meted out towards the weaker sections and women.