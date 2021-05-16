Revanth Reddy inaugurated free meal facility near Gandhi Hospital

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Published: 16th May 2021 2:09 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s working President and MP A Revanth Reddy has inaugurated a daily free meal facility for 1000 persons near Gandhi Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said there is not even drinking water facility near Gandhi Hospital for the Covid-19 patients’ relatives. Even the Doctors, nurses and the hospital staff have no food facility. Hence, Congress decided to launch daily meals’ facility for 1000 persons near the hospital.

Reddy blamed the state government for failing to vaccinate the people and said, “People are dying due to lack of Oxygen in NIMS hospital.

Reddy accused the state government in failing to control the black marketing of Ramdesivir and other drugs.

Reddy urged the government to open Annapurna canteens near all COVID-19 Hospitals. “In this critical times of Corona pandemic, the Congress stands with the people,” Reddy said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button