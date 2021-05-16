Revanth Reddy inaugurated free meal facility near Gandhi Hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee’s working President and MP A Revanth Reddy has inaugurated a daily free meal facility for 1000 persons near Gandhi Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said there is not even drinking water facility near Gandhi Hospital for the Covid-19 patients’ relatives. Even the Doctors, nurses and the hospital staff have no food facility. Hence, Congress decided to launch daily meals’ facility for 1000 persons near the hospital.

Reddy blamed the state government for failing to vaccinate the people and said, “People are dying due to lack of Oxygen in NIMS hospital.

Reddy accused the state government in failing to control the black marketing of Ramdesivir and other drugs.

Reddy urged the government to open Annapurna canteens near all COVID-19 Hospitals. “In this critical times of Corona pandemic, the Congress stands with the people,” Reddy said.