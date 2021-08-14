Revanth Reddy predicts Congress party ‘s return to power in 2023 polls

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC Chief A. Revanth Reddy today predicted that the Congress party would return to power in 2023 Assembly elections. He promised to implement minority sub plan for the development of the minorities of the state after coming into power.

He alleged that the ruling TRS party had cheated the Muslim minorities of the state and added that their rival BJP was also a partner of the ruling TRS party in cheating the Muslims . He made it clear the congress party and its leaders always stood by the minorities of the state and the country. He reminded that it was the congress party that provided four percent reservations. He also reminded that

It was the congress party that opposed controversial Decisions of NDA government like triple Talaq , NRC and CAA.

He asked the BJP leaders whether they could have passed such controversial laws had their party had 200 MPs in their hands. Reddy made these remarks while addressing a protest program organised by the minority cell of the party at Indira park demanding the state government to implement minority bandhu scheme and provide 12 percent reservations to the Muslims.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the national president of the party Sonia Gandhi had created the separate Telangana as she was not able to see the Suicides of the youth of the state. He said that the congress party was the only which made Muslims of the country as the president and the chief ministers in the country.

He told the people that the responsibility to support the party lied on their shoulders. Talking about Waqf lands , He alleged that CM KCR had not kept his word on the protection of the Waqf lands. He warned the minorities that they would be defeated if they trusted the TRS and MIM parties.