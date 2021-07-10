Revanth Reddy slams Govt. over job vacancies

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy today slammed the state government over the vacant government jobs.

While referring to CR Biswal report, He said that the state had 1.91 lakh jobs in Telangana. He asked the CM of the state KCR as to How he would fill up only 50,000 posts in the state when the state has 2 lakh vacant posts in the state.

Revanth wrote an open letter to the CM on the issue and demanded the CM to make public the details about the vacancies in the corporations of the State.

He alleged that the CM had thrown 1640 nurses of the state on the roads without giving them any notices to them. He said that that the ANMs who has been selected in the year 2018 were not given the posts in the state .

He demanded the Chief Minister to continue the nurses in the staff nurses posts now. He warned the CM that they would fight for the nurses if the state government did not take them back. The nurses had submitted a representation to the TPCC president and urged him to solve their problems.