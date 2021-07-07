Revanth Reddy takes charge as Telangana Congress chief

Hyderabad: Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Malkajigiri, Anumula Revanth Reddy on Wednesday took charge as the chief of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The post was earlier held by Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, who resigned from the post taking moral responsibility for the party’s debacle at the GHMC elections. Uttam handed over the charges to Revanth.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, other leaders Geeta Reddy, Nagam Janardhan Reddy among others were present.

Revanth Reddy will address the party cadre as the TPCC chief shortly.

The swearing-in ceremony of Revanth as the TPCC president was preceded by a huge rally from Peddamma temple in Jubilee Hills to Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally.

Revanth offered prayers at Peddamma temple and sought blessings. Later, he led the rally to Yousufain Dargah and paid his respects in tune with the secular ideology of the Congress.

The huge rally was attended by the party cadre. It also caused traffic snarls along the route.