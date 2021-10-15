Revanth Reddy’s meeting with RS MP Srinivas triggers speculations

15th October 2021

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday met TRS leader and Rajya Sabha MP D. Srinivas at the latter’s residence.

Although Reddy has made it clear that it was not a political meeting, UNI India quoted sources saying that the two leaders discussed the political situation in the state.

A section of society has started speculating that Srinivas may soon join Congress.

Earlier, Srinivas had served as PCC chief and was elected as MLA three times. Later, he joined Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and became Rajya Sabha MP.

It may be mentioned that his younger son Dharmapuri Arvind is a BJP MP representing Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

