Reveal all scams during NDA rule in Bihar, RJD asks BJP

Patna, Oct 11 : With the Bihar Assembly elections rapidly approaching, political potshots between the RJD and the BJP-led NDA have been taking place everyday.

On Sunday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) hit out at the NDA, asking it to reveal all the scams and wrong-doings during its regime in the state.

State RJD spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan said that NDA government is involved in many scams including Bhagalpur Srijan scam, and the Muzaffarpur shelter home case, as well as displaying an “irresponsible attitude” during the lockdown when they refused migrant labourers to enter the state and being unable to aid the state’s flood-affected people.

“The BJP and the JD-U should issue lists of black deeds they were involved in during their tenure,” he said.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while campaigning during the Bihar Assembly election campaign in 2015, had said that the Nitish Kumar government was involved in 55 scams from 2005 to 2015.

The RJD spokesperson also said that the Prime Minister had also announced a Rs 1.65 lakh crore special package for Bihar to enhance education and health facilities, establishment of industries in state to create jobs and asked the state government if they can reveal the details of how it was used.

Recalling that the PM had questioned the DNA of Nitish Kumar, he said: “Can the BJP and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi reveal their DNA reports?”

The RJD’s response came after Sushil Modi asked the RJD and the Congress to issue a white paper instead of an election manifesto, and questioned the two opposition parties’ silence on their candidates with criminal antecedents.

“If Congress and RJD want to bring a manifesto for Assembly election, they should reveal why they have demolished industries, and agriculture during their tenures in Bihar. This has led to massive migration from the state,” Modi said in a tweet.

The three-phase polls will be held on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and counting will take place on November 10.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.