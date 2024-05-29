Revealed! Here’s why Imran Khan, Avantika Malik got divorced

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Imran Khan and his ex-wife Avantika Malik got married in 2011 and have a daughter named Imara. Rumors about their separation started in 2019, though neither confirmed it at the time. Avantika hinted at their troubles on social media, and last year, it was confirmed that they had split but the reason was not disclosed anywhere.

And now, in a latest interview with India Today, Imran Khan finally discussed why he and Avantika Malik separated. He mentioned his inner struggles and how they made it hard to keep the marriage going. Imran said he didn’t want to fuel more gossip but admitted that personal problems made the relationship difficult.

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik (Instagram)

He explained, “Without going too much into that part, because I’m hesitant to add a lot of fuel to the gossip fire, but as I was dealing with all of this baggage and all my internal struggle, I did find that my marriage and my relationship were not helping any of that.” He added, “In an ideal, healthy dynamic between two people, you are both making each other better, healthier, stronger, and supporting each other to be the healthiest, best, strongest version. We were not in that place.”

Imran Khan is currently dating actress Lekha Washington.

On the professional front, Imran is preparing to make his Bollywood comeback after a nine-year break. This marks a significant moment in his career. Although there were reports that Imran would star in Vir Das’ directorial debut, Happy Patel, he dismissed the rumors. Imran was last seen in Katti Batti in 2015.