Revealed: List of PM-CARES Fund disbursal

By Sruthi Vibhavari Published: 21st September 2020 4:28 pm IST

Hyderabad: A Reddit user on Saturday revamped the popular Google Chrome’s dinosaur game as a spoof to the government’s relief fund PM CARES, addressing several issues at hand, including the suspicious anonymity surrounding the fund. This version of the game replaced Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the place of T-Rex, as seen in the original game.

The creator of the game decided to buy the domain pmcares.fund and made it look like the Chrome page that appears when it goes offline. When a user visits the site, it says, “Unable to display PM Cares Fund details. PM-Cares fund details could not be displayed because the government won’t allow you to see it.” The message is followed by the error code ‘ERR_HIDDEN_BY_GOVERNMENT.’

Just like in the original game, the user can make the pixilated figure of the Prime Minister jump through different obstacles, here—Corona Virus, Migrant Laborers, Supreme Court and Media. However, each time the user hits any one of the obstacles, the game allows you to continue with a customized message. For example, if you fail to jump through Media, a message—‘Media has no questions to ask. Please continue,’ comes up.

The Reddit post received 8.4 thousand up-votes including several thousand shares.

This is a spoof website, created by critics of the prime minister.

