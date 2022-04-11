Revealed! Munawar Faruqui is married, has a child

Mumbai: Known for high-octane drama, Lock Upp is managing to grab headlines almost everyday. Munawar Faruqui, who is one of the strongest contestants on Kangana Ranaut-hosted show, too has been attracting a lot of attention from the audience. The comedian, who was in the charge sheet, made a shocking confession about his personal life on the Judgement Day.

Munawar Faruqui’s biggest secret!

In the latest episode, Kangana showed a blurred picture related to Munawar’s personal life on the screen which left other contestants including Saisha Shinde and Anjali Arora baffled. After the picture was displayed, she asked him to talk about it. However, Munawar refused to talk about it. He was heard saying, “I don’t want to talk about this. Not on social media, not on a platform like Lock Upp. This is not something I want to talk about.”

Later, when the host suggested him to take the show as an opportunity to clear things, Munawar Faruqui revealed, “I was married at a young age but I am not living with my wife for the last one-and-half-years. The matter is in court now.”

He further added that he has refrained from talking about it in public as his marriage and separation are already in the court. Kangana lauded the comedian for revealing such a big secret in front of everyone.

‘I am doing this show for my son,’ says Munawar

When Saisha Shinde tried comforting him, Munawar told her that he refrained from disclosing about his marriage because of his son as he doesn’t want the revelation to affect the young one.

He said, “I don’t want ki jo cheezon ka ab matlab hi nahi hai wo cheezein baahar aaye. There’s already a lot, there’re so many things, there’re so many tags, I don’t want another thing. Kuch cheezein court mein hain. I don’t want those things to come out. Thoda sa baat karunga to sabko pura jaanna hoga.”

Munawar also shared, “I was trying to make things better. Ye sab cheezein mujhe 2 saal se kha rahi hain.Whatever I am doing right now, it is for the young one.”

The comedian started trending on social media platforms soon after he made this revelations.

Munawar Faruqui’s wife and son’s viral photo

The same picture shown in a #LockUpp



How blindly fans were saying tht she's his sister, but #munawarfaruqui accepted tat she's his wife n kid



Now who's news is fake?



I feel munawar faked his personality in #LockUpp & his fans are blind pic.twitter.com/sSEgSmnUje — Chetana🌼No Diplomacy (@Chetana_CND) April 9, 2022

Lock Upp Updates

Apart from Munawar Faruqui, other contestants who are locked up inside Kangana Ranaut‘s jail are — Anjali Arora, Payal Rohatgi, Poonam Pandey, Shivam Sharma, Azma Fallah, Zeeshan Khan, Ali Merchant among others. Vinit Kakar became the latest contestant to get eliminated from Lock Upp.