Revenue officer commits suicide in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri: A revenue officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling at his house in Gotaiyabag locality here, police said on Wednesday.

The body of Pankaj Kumar (32) was found hanging in his room by his family members this morning. He hadn’t left his room since he returned home from work on Tuesday, they said.

District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh, who visited the deceased’s family along with other senior officers, said, “Pankaj Kumar was a 2017-batch revenue officer posted in Mitauli tehsil.”

“The reason behind his extreme step has not been ascertained as no suicide note was recovered,” the district magistrate said, adding that Kumar’s family could also not think of a reason which would have prompted him to commit suicide.

“Call details of Kumar’s phone are being examined and an investigation has been launched considering all angles,” Singh said.

Source: PTI

