Reverted American singer wows the world by reciting Quran

MOROCCO: Reverted American singer Jennifer Grout has mesmerized the Muslim world by reciting a verse from the holy book of Quran related to the month of Ramadan and its significance in Islam.

In a latest video, Grout appeared reciting the 185th verse of Surah Al-Baqra. translate into “The month of Ramadan [is that] in which was revealed the Qur’an, a guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion.”

While sharing the video Grout wrote, “I hope you are all benefiting greatly from this blessed time! As our bodies adjust we can begin to focus in on our goals more and deepen our spiritual practices. More short recitations coming periodically throughout the month”.

Grout became a sensation in Arab world following her auditioned for the talent show Arabs Got Talent in 2013. She became one of the top three finalists.

Her recitation of Ayat al Kursi, known as the Throne verse in English- the 255th verse of the second surah of the Quran, Al Baqarrah – has garnered hundreds of thousands of views on social media platforms.

An “atheist and against religion, Grout had actually embraced Islam before her participation at Arabs Got Talent show but not made it official, the young singer was quoted as saying by news website Gulfnews.com.

After becoming a Muslim, Grout started to perform the [five] daily prayers and giving charity on a frequent basis.

