Review fire safety in state’s hospitals, provide test kits to patients in home isolation: KCR

Hyderabad: In the wake of fire incidents in different hospitals in the country, the Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao directed the state Health Department to review fire fighting preparedness in the state’s government and private hospitals.

KCR said it is summer season and the COVID-19 patients are under treatment in every hospital. There is a large number of patients in Gandhi Hospital and Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS). The CM directed the Health Department to ensure fire safety measures in hospitals and keep the fire tenders ready near them.

The state government is procuring the oxygen on war footing in keeping with its requirements. The CM instructed the Health Department to ensure Oxygen supply to all the government and private hospitals as per their requirements.

The CM told the Health Department to coordinate with various department to prepare for any emergency.

KCR said that the second wave of COVID-19 is spreading fast and the people are coming to the government health centers for testing. The CM instructed the Health Department to procure test kits from anywhere in the world.

The CM also directed the state Health Minister Eatala Rajender to write to the Central Health Department to inform that the state government is fully prepared to purchase the test kits and airlift them.

Similarly, KCR instructed the Health Department to provide test kits to every person undergoing COVID-19 treatment in home isolation and keep a tab on their health.

Subsequently, the state Health Minister said that the government is prepared to procure test kits. He appealed to the people to cooperate with the government.