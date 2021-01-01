Review meeting held over vaccine distribution in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 1 : A review meeting of the Covid task force and concerned department was held at the Mini-Secretariat here on Friday to discuss the vaccine distribution which is expected to begin later this month in the district.

Dr. Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram, who headed the meeting said preparations for the vaccine distribution in Gurugram have been completed. 181 locations have been identified in the district and area-wise teams are being formed for the same.

“The 181 locations include government schools, private schools, community centres and community health centres. The plan is to provide the vaccination 3-days a week i.e. on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays,” Yadav said.

Sharing the information about storage of the vaccine, he said it is extremely important to maintain proper temperature to store the vaccine, therefore, a cold chain with a capacity of 2.5 lakh vaccines has been arranged in Pataudi.

“Persons who will be vaccinated will be notified through SMS two days before the vaccination. They will also receive an SMS regarding the next dose, which will be given after about 28 days,” he said.

The health officials informed that a team of five vaccinators will give vaccines to a group of 100 people. Social distancing norms and other Covid protocols will be followed during the process also.

