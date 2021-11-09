Revised timings: Hyderabad metro to start at 6 am from tomorrow

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 9th November 2021 6:16 pm IST
Passengers travelling in Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad: Adhering to passenger requests, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has arranged for the metro trains to run from 6 am onwards from Wednesday.

Accordingly, the first set of trains will commence at 6 am from the starting points and will conclude by 11:15 pm at the latest.

The decision came about after Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao responded to a passenger, Abhinav Sudarsi’s concern on Twitter.

Abhinav Sudarsi, tweeted a series of photographs and videos to the Minister and wrote, “People reached the Metro stations by 6 am and since Metro trains begin services at 7 am, have to wait for one hour. Trying to reach office any sooner by taking cabs was a costly option since cabs charged more in the early hours.”

“Senior Citizens are having 2 be squeezed & sandwiched amongst the rest of the crowd, kindly do the needful & start Hyderabad Metro by 6AM to avoid this kind of congestion & inconvenience 4 ur Citizens!,” he further remarked.

He subsequently brought up the issue with NVS Reddy, Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited. The concern was considered and passed on Tuesday.

