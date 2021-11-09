Revised timings: Hyderabad metro to start at 6 am from tomorrow

Hyderabad: Adhering to passenger requests, the Hyderabad Metro Rail has arranged for the metro trains to run from 6 am onwards from Wednesday.

We are happy to announce that as desired by Mr @KTRTRS, in response to passenger requests, arrangements have been made to run trains, 6 AM onwards from tomorrow. The first trains will leave at 6 AM & the last trains will leave at 10:15 PM, reaching their destinations at 11:15 PM pic.twitter.com/3veg39wO2w — L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail (@ltmhyd) November 9, 2021

Accordingly, the first set of trains will commence at 6 am from the starting points and will conclude by 11:15 pm at the latest.

The decision came about after Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao responded to a passenger, Abhinav Sudarsi’s concern on Twitter.

Abhinav Sudarsi, tweeted a series of photographs and videos to the Minister and wrote, “People reached the Metro stations by 6 am and since Metro trains begin services at 7 am, have to wait for one hour. Trying to reach office any sooner by taking cabs was a costly option since cabs charged more in the early hours.”

@KTRTRS @KTRoffice

Request you to start Metro by 6AM @Hyd, Most trains reach by 6 & people are having 2 wait 4d last 1 Hour 4 Metro 2 begin, Cabs r expensive in early hours & wastin 1hr on a Monday morning is expensive 4us! pic.twitter.com/bI5CkKHOwT — Abhinav Sudarsi (@SudarsiAbhinav) November 8, 2021

“Senior Citizens are having 2 be squeezed & sandwiched amongst the rest of the crowd, kindly do the needful & start Hyderabad Metro by 6AM to avoid this kind of congestion & inconvenience 4 ur Citizens!,” he further remarked.

He subsequently brought up the issue with NVS Reddy, Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited. The concern was considered and passed on Tuesday.