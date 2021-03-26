REVIVE A SUNNAH. ACTIONS UPON HEARING ATHAN

What to say when hearing the adhan (call to prayer):

The Sunnah recommends that while the adhan is being called, one should listen attentively and repeat every line silently after the Mu’adhdhin (the one who calls the adhan), but when he says “Hayya ‘alas-Salah” and “Hayya ‘ala-l-falah” “حَيَّ عَلَى الصَّلاَةِ وَحَيَّ عَلَى الْفَلَاحِ” one should say:

La hawla wa la quwwata illa billahه لا حولا ولا قوّة إلّا باللّه

(There is no might or power except with ALLAH)

• The Messenger of ALLAH [SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam] said, “When you hear the adhan, repeat what the Mu’adhdhin says.” [Imam Malik – Muwatta]

• Narrated by Yahya “Some of my companions told me that Hisham had said”, “When the Mu’adhdhin said, “Haiya alas-salah (come for the prayer).” Muawiya said, “La hawla wala quwata illa billah” and added, “We heard your Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) saying the same.” [Sahih Bukhari :: Book 1 :: Volume 11 :: Hadith 587]

Invoke blessings to the Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam)

The Prophet (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said: “When you hear the Mo’athen calling for the prayer, repeat his words then ask ALLAH’s blessings upon me, because the one who asks ALLAH’s blessings upon me once will be rewarded ten blessings by ALLAH.” [Muslim, The Book of Prayer, Hadith 384]

The text of As-Salawat Al-Ibrahimiah is:

اللهم صــل علٰی محمد و علٰی آل محمد كما صليت علٰی إبراهيم و علٰی آل إبراهيم انك حميد مجيد

اللهم بارك علٰی محمد و علٰی آل محمد كما بار كت علٰی إبراهيم و علٰی آل إبراهيم انك حميد مجيد

(Allaahumma salli alaa Muhammadin wa alaa aali Muhammadin, kamaa sallayta alaa Ibraaheema wa alaa aali Ibraaheema innaka Hameedun Majeed. Allahumma Baarik alaa Muhammadin wa alaa aali Mohammadin kamaa baarakta alaa Ibraaheema wa alaa aali Ibraaheema innaka Hameedun Majeed – i.e. O ALLAH, bestow your favor on Muhammad and on the family of Muhammad as You have bestowed Your favor on Ibrahim and on the family of Ibrahim, You are Praiseworthy, Most Glorious. O ALLAH, bless Muhammad and the family of Mohammad as You have blessed Ibrahim and the family of Ibrahim, You are Praiseworthy, Most Glorious). [Al-Bukhari , The Book of Stories of the Prophet, Hadith 3370]

After the adhan, it is recommended to say the following dua (supplication):

Allahumma rabba hadhihi-d-da‘awati-t-tamma​ti wa-s-Salati-l-qa’imati, ati Muhammadan il-wasilata wa-l-fadilata (wa-d-darajata-r-rafî‘ati)​ wa-b‘ath-hu maqamam mahmudan illadhi wa‘adtahu (innaka la tukhliful mi’ad)

0 ALLAH, Lord of this most perfect call, and of the Prayer that is about to be established, grant to Muhammad the favor of nearness (to You) and excellence and a place of distinction, and exalt him to a position of glory that You have promised him.

This dua has variations which include ‘wa-d-darajata-r-rafî‘ati’​ and ‘innaka la tukhlifu’l mi’ad’.

The addition of “innaka la tukhlifu’l mi’ad” in the supplication was narrated by Imam Bayhaqi in his Sunan, and accepted for action by the fuqaha, as mentioned by Ibn Abidin in Radd al-Muhtar, quoting Shurunbulali’s Imdad al-Fattah and Ibn al-Humam’s Fath al-Qadir.

• Narrated by Jabir bin ‘Abdullah [RadhiAllahu Anhu ]: Allah’s Messenger [SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam] said: “Whoever after listening to the adhan says (dua is given above) then intercession for me will be permitted for him on the Day of Resurrection”. [Sahih Bukhari – Book 11:588]

• Abdullah bin Amr bin Al- As [ may Allah be pleased with him] reported: I heard the Messenger of ALLAH (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) saying, “When you hear the Adhan, repeat what the Mu’adhdhin says. Then ask ALLAH to exalt my mention because everyone who does so will receive in return ten rewards from ALLAH. Then beseech ALLAH to grant me Al-Wasilah (which is said in the dua above), which is a high rank in Jannah, fitting for only one of ALLAH’s slaves; and I hope that I will be that man. If anyone asks Al-Wasilah for me, it becomes incumbent upon me to intercede for him.” [Sahih Muslim]

The hearer should say after hearing adhan:

“وَأَنَا أَشَْهَدُ أَنْ لَا إِلَهَ إِلَّا اللهُ وَحْدَهُ لَا شَرِيكَ لَهُ وَأَنَّ مُحَمَّداً عَبْدُهُ وَرَسُولُهُ، رَضِيتُ بِاللهِ رَبَّاً وَبِمُحَمَّدٍ رِسُولاً وَبِالإِْسلاَمِ دِيناً”.

Wa ‘anaa ‘ash-hadu ‘an laa ‘ilaaha ‘illallaahu wahdahu laa shareeka lahu wa ‘anna Muhammadan ‘abduhu wa Rasooluhu, radheetu billaahi Rabban, wa bi-Muhammadin Rasoolan wa bil’islaami deenan.

(And I also bear witness that there is no deity has the right to be worshipped but ALLAH alone, Who has no partner, and that Muhammad is His slave and His Messenger. I am pleased with ALLAH as my Lord, with Muhammad (peace be upon him) as my Messenger and with Islam as my religion.)

[To be recited in Arabic after the Mu’aththin’s Tashahhud or the words of affirmation of Faith]) [Muslim, The Book of Prayer, Hadith 386].

Make dua to ALLAH in between the adhan and iqamaah

Finally, you can ask ALLAH The Almighty anything for yourself and ask the grace of ALLAH because your supplication will be answered this time.

The Prophet Muhammad (SallAllahu Alayhi Wa Sallam) said: “Repeat the words of the Mo’athen and when you finish, ask ALLAH what you want and you will get it” [Abu Daawood, The Book of Prayer, Hadith 524. Al-Haafidh Ibn Hajar graded the Hadeeth as Hasan and Ibn Hibbaan gave it a grading of authentic

( “Kitab As salat” Dawud :: Book 2 : Hadith 521) Narrated Anas ibn Malik: “The supplication made between the adhan and the iqamah is not rejected”.

SUMMARY OF WHAT WE SHOULD DO UPON HEARING THE ADHAN