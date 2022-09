With the festival of Navratri being celebrated with much enthusiasm across the nation, everyone is engulfed in the festive spirit of the season. Further, this is the time when traditional outfits are all the rage and to complement that there are traditional hair accessories like the Gajra.Gajras are classy, chic, easy to style and look absolutely stunning with ethnic ensembles. So, with the festivities happening around, revive the Gajra look by taking cue from these Bollywood actresses.