Revolutionary poet Vara Vara Rao admitted in JJ hospital Mumbai

Hyderabad: Revolutionary writer and Telugu poet P Varavara Rao, who is in judicial custody has been admitted to Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Police Commissioner Hyderabad Anjani Kumar informed this news through his twitter handle. The matter was informed to the family members and necessary passes are being issued by the DCP central zone for travelling to Mumbai.

The 81-year-old Telugu poet who was arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad case, has been lodged in Taloja jail. He is believed to be suffering from various ailments and was being treated at the medical facility within the jail since the last three days.



Since Vara Vara Rao did not show any improvement after which the jail doctor recommended him to Sir JJ Hospital, Mumbai.

Earlier the poet who had moved for interim bail before the special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mumbai had claimed that he be granted interim bail, looking at the spread of Covid-19, as he suffered from piles, prostate enlargement, coronary artery disease, oedema/ anasarca (swelling of feet), hypertension, sinusitis, migraine and vertigo. However his bail plea was adjourned to June 2.

In November 2018 pune police arrested Rao, claiming that he had direct nexus with the top underground leaders of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) group and that he wanted to procure arms via Nepal and Manipur, and that he was in direct touch with top Maoist leader Ganapathy. The Union Home Ministry had handed over the case to the NIA in February 2020.

