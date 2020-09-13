RFID tags necessary for all MPs in Monsoon Session

New Delhi, Sep 13 : To contain the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, all Members of Parliament have been advised to bring RFID tags while entering Parliament premises to attend the Monsoon Session from Monday.

It is directed that MPs don’t need to take off their masks while entering from building gates. They will have to show only their RF tags or Radio-frequency identification (RFID) cards. It is among the many measures being adopted for this year’s Monsoon Session which will continue till October 1. “RFID Tag would be necessary for all MPs for their identity as their faces will be covered under a mask,” an instruction circulated to all MPs said.

To minimise Covid-19 transmission risks due to multiple handling of papers, all parliamentary papers will be available electronically through ‘Today’s Papers’ tab on the members’ portal during the session.

“Members may download and take printouts for their use,” the circulation informs. Parliamentary papers, not exclusive to the MPs, will also be available on the Lok Sabha website under the tab ‘Today’s Papers’ in the ‘Business of the House.’

Members yet to get their portable devices configured for use in the Parliament House may do so in Room No 149, 1st Basement, before the session and at Parliamentary Notice Office during the session, the circular said. As per the schedule, the lower house or Lok Sabha is to sit on September 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. On subsequent days from September 15 to October 1, the Lok Sabha will sit from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Rajya Sabha is expected to meet from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on September 14 and from September 15 onwards, it will sit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be in total 18 consecutive sittings with no holiday or weekend break. Hectic preparations have been done for the session with several first-time measures almost put in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic such as testing, staggered sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and use of both chambers and galleries to accommodate members while following physical distancing norms.

Thermal guns and thermal scanners will be used for noting the body temperatures of all those entering the House. In addition, proper measures for sanitisation of the premises will be undertaken. Touchless sanitisers will be installed at 40 spots within the House and emergency medical teams and ambulances put on the standby. All guidelines related to Covid-19 prevention will be strictly followed.

