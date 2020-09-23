RGIA to have rise in footfall up to 20,000

Hyderabad: The footfall at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport now increases by 5,000. The airport which resumed its services on May 25 witnessed fewer passengers during the first two months.

Amid pandemic, the flight services were also restricted and alternated.

During the unlock 1.0 the airport services received only 3,000 passengers per day. However, it rose to around 13,000 at the end of the July, 15,000 by Mid-August, now it’s handling over 20,000 domestic passengers per day.

It was seen that in the first few months of the pandemic the people have restricted themselves from air travel and had opted roadways.

However, the need for travelling and also the safety measures being taken at the airport had increased the number of passengers.

According to the press release, the airport authorities are taking special care and are sanitizing the premises every day, including deep cleaning and the air conditioning systems, have been reconfigured to ensure better indoor air quality.

In the case of arrivals, passengers with high temperature & symptoms are being referred to as Gandhi or other government hospitals for swab tests.

People are also taking precautions by themselves to keep the coronavirus at bay. Air traffic movement has also increased.

The current footfall is being described as a “positive sign”. Before the pandemic, about 60,000 passengers, a significant chunk of them domestic flyers, used to fly in and out of Hyderabad every day.

It would take several months for complete normalcy to be restored as per the Airport authorities.