RGIA facilitates evacuation of Somalis from Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport handled a Departures Repatriation Flight for Somali Nationals stranded in Hyderabad, Telangana State. A relief charter flight of Daallo Airlines DAO178 (Arrival)/ DAO179 (Departure) landed from Mogadishu (Somalia) via Muscat as a ferry flight today at 9.30 AM and departed at 11.39 AM (Morning) with 128 passengers to Somalia via Muscat.

All departing passengers were serviced through the fully sanitized Interim International Departures Terminal (IIDT) of GMR Hyderabad Airport as per all safety protocol in place. Special screening and safety measures were in place during the flight’s handling to protect against the COVID-19 threat including thermal screening prior to terminal entry, mandatory social distancing enforced through special queuing arrangements at all passenger processing points.

To meet these emergency requirements, apart from the State/Central Govt. representatives, State Police, CISF (Central Industrial Security Force), Immigration, Customs, a select group of personnel from GHIAL Terminal Operations, Airside Operations, AOCC (Airport Operations & Control Center), ATC (Air Traffic Control), IT Team, Landside Security, Airline Ground Handlers, ARFF (Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting) services, RAXA security, Trolley Operators, Housekeeping Staff, among others were available to ensure safe and seamless arrivals of the passengers.

Amidst the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, while Hyderabad International Airport recommenced its services for commercial domestic flights as per govt. direction; it is also seamlessly handling evacuation flights both arrivals and departures with all safety protocols in place.

So far the airport has handled 18 Departures Evacuation flights facilitating about 1700 foreign nationals stranded in Hyderabad City, Telangana to various countries.

The airport has also handled 34 Arrivals Evacuation flights under the two phases of the Govt. of India’s Vande Bharat Mission facilitating over 5000 Indian Citizens from various foreign destinations to Hyderabad. All arriving passengers were quarantined by the state govt.

