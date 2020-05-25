RGIA Hyderabad resumes operations post COVID-19 lockdown

Hyderabad: Hyderabad International Airport has resumed its domestic operations as per the govt’s direction from today, post over 2 months of Covid-19 induced lock-down. Today as per the estimated flight schedule, the airport is going to handle 20 departures and 19 arrivals in the entire day with an approximate passenger load to be around 3000 for both arrivals and departures.

TruJet’s 2T 623 was the first departures flight from GMR Hyderabad International Airport on 25th May, which took off from here at 8.06 AM with 12 passengers on board to Vidyanagar in Karnataka. AirAsia India I5 1576 was the first arrivals flight of the day, which landed at 8.20 AM today from Bangalore with 106 passengers bound for Hyderabad.

As per the estimated flight schedule, the airport would be handling 20 departures and 19 arrivals flights on the first day – with destinations being Bombay, Bangalore, Delhi, Vidyanagar (Karnataka); Jaipur (Rajasthan); Raipur (Chhattisgarh); Kolhapur (Maharashtra); Jharsuguda (Odisha); Cochin (Kerala); Surat (Gujarat); Ranchi (Jharkhand); Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh); Belgaum (Karnataka); Ahmedabad (Gujarat); Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and Pune (Maharashtra). The flights connecting to these destination were – TruJet, AirAsia India, IndiGo, Alliance Air, SpiceJet, Vistara and Air India.

All arriving and departures passengers are being scanned by thermal scanners at both arrivals and departures as per the safety procedures with adequate social distancing enforced for everyone.

GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has taken a slew of measures with focus on a seamlessly contact-less boarding experience for passengers including some stringent safety measures viz. thermal scanning of every departing passenger, the availability of automatic hand sanitizer dispensers at various places, placing floor markers, staggered seating arrangements, allocation of entry gates and check-in islands for departure passengers to encourage compliance of social distancing norms and minimize human contact at the airport.

As per govt. guidelines, provisions were made for thermal scanning of passengers. In order to avoid close contact and crowding at the counters, passengers were encouraged to check-in at home or use self-service facilities such as contact-less self-check-in facility, self-bag tag facility, scan & fly, etc.

