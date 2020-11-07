RGIA officials seize over 71-gram gold from Dubai passenger

Hyderabad: A passenger who arrived from Dubai in Air Indian Express flight was caught with 71.47 grams of foreign-origin gold inside the zip flier of his trousers.

Officials of the Air Intelligence Unit of Customs department at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Thursday morning, booked a case of smuggling against a passenger.

“We found 12 small cut pieces of gold weighing 71.47 grams of value Rs.3,67,570 in his trousers,” an official said.

The accused passenger was questioned, based on specific information, furthermore while frisking the Customs officials found the yellow metal.

The international passenger was booked under relevant Sections of Customs Act, 1963 and a probe is on.