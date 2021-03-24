RGV lauds Kangana for her performance in ‘Thalaivi’, actress reacts

Kangana Ranaut reacted to filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who said that he might not always agree with her but the 'Thalaivi' trailer is simply mind-blowing and she deserves a salute.

Updated: 24th March 2021 3:07 pm IST
Ram Gopal Varma praises Kangana, deletes tweet later
Mumbai: It’s not very often that we see Ram Gopal Verma and Kangana Ranaut being on the same page. On Tuesday though, after watching the Thalaivi trailer, the filmmaker in a tweet said that the actress deserves a ‘salute’.

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to express his views on the film’s trailer. He wrote, “Hey @KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute u for being so super duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven.”

Replying to him on Twitter, Kangana wrote, “Hey sir… I don’t disagree with you on anything… I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily I appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously not even yourself…. Thank you for compliments.”

Earlier in February, RGV had tweeted praising Kangana and called her a ‘Nuclear bomb’ after the actress shared a picture of her from the sets of her upcoming film ‘Dhakkad’. Varma however deleted the tweet later for reasons unknown.

In a ‘now deleted’ tweet, RGV wrote, “This is just about the most fascinating close up of an actor I have ever seen in my career as a professional film maker ..I can’t recall a single image of any actor I have ever seen with this kind of intensity and originality..Hey @KanganaTeam u are a fucking NUCLEAR BOMB.”

Thalaivi is slated to release in cinemas on April 23 this year. Directed by Vijay and co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

