RGV lauds Kangana for her performance in ‘Thalaivi’, actress reacts

Mumbai: It’s not very often that we see Ram Gopal Verma and Kangana Ranaut being on the same page. On Tuesday though, after watching the Thalaivi trailer, the filmmaker in a tweet said that the actress deserves a ‘salute’.

Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to express his views on the film’s trailer. He wrote, “Hey @KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute u for being so super duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven.”

Hey @KanganaTeam I might disagree with u on certain overreaches in some specific regions but I want to salute u for being so super duper special #ThalaiviTrailer is just MINDBLOWING and I am sure JAYALALITHA must be thrilled in heaven 🙏🙏🙏 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 23, 2021

Replying to him on Twitter, Kangana wrote, “Hey sir… I don’t disagree with you on anything… I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily I appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously not even yourself…. Thank you for compliments.”

Hey sir… I don’t disagree with you on anything… I like and appreciate you very much, in this dead serious world where egos and prides get hurt so easily I appreciate you cause you don’t take anything seriously not even yourself…. Thank you for compliments. https://t.co/bF8XpI83yG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2021

Earlier in February, RGV had tweeted praising Kangana and called her a ‘Nuclear bomb’ after the actress shared a picture of her from the sets of her upcoming film ‘Dhakkad’. Varma however deleted the tweet later for reasons unknown.

In a ‘now deleted’ tweet, RGV wrote, “This is just about the most fascinating close up of an actor I have ever seen in my career as a professional film maker ..I can’t recall a single image of any actor I have ever seen with this kind of intensity and originality..Hey @KanganaTeam u are a fucking NUCLEAR BOMB.”

Thalaivi is slated to release in cinemas on April 23 this year. Directed by Vijay and co-produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh, the film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.