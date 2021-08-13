RGV once called Tiger Shroff as ‘transgender’, listen here

Mumbai: More than his unconventional movies, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma often creates headlines owing to his controversial social media posts or statements. RGV, who gave us remarkable movies like Satya and Rangeela, is now simply controversy’s favourite child.

Let’s take a look at his one such controversial statement dating back to 2017 when took a dig at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff and called him a ‘transgender’ in a drunk conversation with Vidyut Jammwal.

It all started with a series of tweets in which Ram Gopal Varma wrote about a face-off between Vidyut and Tiger and how the latter would break bones of the former. So, Vidyut telephoned him to ask why he was doing all this, making a comparison between him and the Baaghi actor. To this, RGV replied that he has nothing against Vidyut and goes on to call Tiger with different names — woman, transgender and a lot more.

Vidyut recorded the call and shared it on his SoundCloud account. He also reshared the same audieo on his Twitter. Check it out below.

Later, RGV apologised to both Tiger and Vidyut. In a tweet, the filmmaker wrote, “Though it was done in my usual fun way,I apologise to both @VidyutJammwal and @iTIGERSHROFF for the irritation caused”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff has several projects in the pipeline. The actor will be seen in Vikas Bahl’s directorial venture Ganapath. Besides this, he has Baaghi 4 and Heropanti 2, both of which will be directed by Ahmed Khan. He was last seen in Baaghi 3.