RGV releases ‘Disha Encounter’ trailer based on horrifying true incident

Hyderabad: After announcing the film and sharing the first look poster, ace filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma just released the trailer of his upcoming movie ‘Disha Encounter’ which is based on horrifying true incident happened in November 2019 near Shamshabad.

Disha Encounter Trailer

RGV shared the Disha Encounter trailer link on his social media bio and wrote, ‘Here is the trailer of Disha Encounter based on the 2019 horrific gang rape, killing and burning of a young woman in Hyderabad‘.

Watch the trailer below dropped by RGV on his YouTube channel.

Talking about the trailer, the 2 minutes 45 seconds long clip shows how a 26-year-old veterinary doctor was brutally gang-raped, killed and then burnt by four men.

Movie Story

Disha Encounter will chronicles the horrifying true incident, where where a 26-year-old veterinarian was gang-raped and killed allegedly by the accused before they burnt her body in Telangana’s Shamshabad on November 27. Her charred body was recovered a day later. A few days later, the police nabbed all the four accused and they were killed in an encounter on December 6th, 2019 under a bridge on Bangalore Hyderabad national highway.

Speaking about RGV’s professional front, the filmmaker has been in the news lately for his opinion on the Sushant Singh Rajput case and his films. Recently, he had also announced his biopic which will be made in 3 parts with a total runtime of six hours.