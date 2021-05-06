RGV strikes again; says ‘marriages made in hell, divorces in heaven’

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma doesn’t hesitate from speaking his mind and being vocal about his opinions on social media. RGV often makes headlines for the social media posts or tweets that turn controversial and can be termed as ‘sleazy’.

He often uses his Twitter timeline for creating controversies and issuing statements laced with sarcasm. Apart from his films and controversies, Ram Gopal Varma also makes headlines for his personal life. He often hits headlines for his opinion on marriage and relationships.

On Wednesday, RGV took to his Twitter and said that marriages are made in hell and divorces in heaven. He challenged that all married couples will also vouch the same. He wrote, “Love is bliss..Marriage is headache..And divorce is Heaven ..I honestly believe that all marriages are made in HELL and divorces are made in HEAVEN and I will state it as a challenge that, all married couples will vouch for the above TRUTh.”

His opinion received mixed reaction on the micro-blogging site. While many of his fans supported him, a section of netizens criticised and said that he is wrong.

On the work front, RGV has nearly ten films that he has announced. A few have already been released on his own PPV streaming platform RGV World Theatre where he premieres films for audiences on the direct-to-home. His last outing ‘Power Star’ was reportedly loosely based on south superstar turned politician Pawan Kalyan.

He announced his latest project titled ‘Dheyyam’, a horror-drama featuring Swathi Deekshith and Rajasekhar. RGV will also release his horror film 12 o’Clock which stars Mithun Chakraborty, Manav Kaul and Flora Saini.