RGV: The Anurag Kashyap I know is highly sensitive and emotional

Mumbai: Director Ram Gopal Varma has tweeted extending support to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who currently faces sexual harassment allegations from upcoming actress Payal Ghosh.

“The @anuragkashyap72 I know is a highly sensitive and emotional person and I never saw or heard about him hurting anyone in all of the 20 years that I have known him…So I frankly can’t picture what’s happening now,” Varma tweeted on Monday.

Varma’s tweet comes at a time Kashyap has been named in #metoo allegation by “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi” actress Payal Ghosh.

@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Pls help! https://t.co/1q6BYsZpyx — Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) September 19, 2020

Ever since Payal leveled her charges, Kashyap has received support from several other Bollywood colleagues including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Vasan Bala, and Anubhav Sinha. His ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin have stood by him as have actresses Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla, and Mahie Gill among others.

Source: PTI