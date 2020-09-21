RGV: The Anurag Kashyap I know is highly sensitive and emotional

Varma's tweet comes at a time Kashyap has been named in #metoo allegation by "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi" actress Payal Ghosh.

By Mansoor Updated: 21st September 2020 5:22 pm IST

Mumbai: Director Ram Gopal Varma has tweeted extending support to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who currently faces sexual harassment allegations from upcoming actress Payal Ghosh.

“The @anuragkashyap72 I know is a highly sensitive and emotional person and I never saw or heard about him hurting anyone in all of the 20 years that I have known him…So I frankly can’t picture what’s happening now,” Varma tweeted on Monday.

READ:  Actor alleges Anurag Kashyap sexually harassed her, director says baseless

Ever since Payal leveled her charges, Kashyap has received support from several other Bollywood colleagues including filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Vasan Bala, and Anubhav Sinha. His ex-wives Aarti Bajaj and Kalki Koechlin have stood by him as have actresses Taapsee Pannu, Tisca Chopra, Surveen Chawla, and Mahie Gill among others.

Source: PTI
