Rhea Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre gets release date

Mumbai: Superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s much awaited film ‘Chehre’ is set for a theatrical release. The makers have locked August 27 as the release date for the film.

The film has been ready for release for a few months now but was on hold due to the lockdown.

However, the team has been waiting for the right time to have a theatrical release.

On the announcement of the new release date, producer Anand Pandit shared, “The team had taken great efforts and we always thought that ‘Chehre’ deserved a theatrical release. We want the magnanimity of the film to be showcased in the right way and hence are excited to finally reach the audience through the cinema screens.”

In ‘Chehre’, the audience will see Amitabh play the role of a lawyer while Emraan Hashmi playing a business tycoon.

Director Rumy Jafry shared, “We are excited that our film is getting a theatrical release because the way it is shot and the efforts we have taken in terms of the production and post-production can only be experienced in the cinema halls. Also, I assure the audience that it will be beyond satisfaction to watch Amitabh Ji and Emraan together on the big screen for the first time.”

Amitabh also took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the release date.

Directed by Rumy Jafry, ‘Chehre’ also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor.