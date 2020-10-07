Rhea Chakraborty gets bail, set to walk out of prison after one month

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail on Wednesday, October 7, after her arrest over drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Sushant Singh Rajput‘s employees Dipesh Sawant and Samuel Miranda have also been granted bail.

However, the Bombay High Court rejected Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty’s bail plea.

Rhea Chakraborty’s bail

According to reports, Rhea Chakraborty received bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

In an official statement, the court said, “Rhea [Chakraborty] should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform investigating officers if she has to leave Greater Mumbai”.

Speaking to the media, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde said, “We are delighted by the order. Truth and Justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal”.

“The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch-hunt by three central agencies, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau should come to an end. We remain committed to truth. Satyameva Jayate,” Mr Maneshinde said.

Rhea’s arrest

Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 8, following three days of questioning and was charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. NCB has alleged that Chakraborty, who was Rajput’s girlfriend, procured drugs for the actor who was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

The Narcotics Control Bureau stepped into the Sushant Singh Rajput investigations when WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea’s phone revealed alleged conversations involving the procuring of drugs.