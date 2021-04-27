Rhea Chakraborty now seeks work in Hyderabad after Bollywood shut its doors

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty who went through a tormenting time last year after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, is reportedly now looking for work in Hyderabad due to lack of opportunities for her in Bollywood.

As per a report by The Indian Express, a source had revealed that Rhea is now trying every avenue and knocking at every door possible to get work. “The multiple events of the last year took a massive toll on Rhea. It has taken her a humongous amount of effort to try starting all over again. She has been knocking every door she can, asking for work, trying to get her life back to normal,” a source said indicating that offers from Bollywood were scarce.

The actor is yet to confirm her next project. “This is not going to be an easy task for Rhea but she needs to do this to move on and start her life again, from scratch,” the source adds. Rhea was arrested last year in a drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Prior to that, she was the target of a long public and media trial after Sushant’s death, whom she was dating at that time.

The actor, who has started sharing posts on social media after a long radio silence, dropped a picture of Hanuman chalisa book on her Instagram profile. “Give us the power to fight this storm , Give us the strength to withstand this misery. Give us your blessings to heal. Jai Bajrangbali,” she wrote.

Rhea said that she has opened her DM and will be amplifying the requests for help related to the pandemic coming her way. Taking to her Instagram stories, Rhea wrote, “Tough times call for unity, help all those that you can… Small help or big help, help is help… Dm me if I can help in any way… will try my best… take care, be kind… Love and strength.”

The actor has largely stayed away from social media after the demise of her boyfriend late actor Sushant Singh Rajut last year. She was subjected to massive public scrutiny after she was accused of abetment of suicide by Rajput’s family. She is currently being interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).