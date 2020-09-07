Rhea Chakraborty reaches NCB’s office for interrogation

By Abdullah Fahad Updated: 7th September 2020 12:31 pm IST
Rhea Chakraborty reaches NCB's Mumbai office for interrogation

Mumbai: Actor Rhea Chakraborty has arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Monday morning for the second day for interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Chakraborty was also interrogated by the NCB on Sunday.

“We have recorded the statement of Rhea Chakraborty but due to her late arrival, the investigation could not be continued today (Sunday). The investigation will continue tomorrow,” IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, NCB had told reporters yesterday.

The NCB also said Dipesh Sawant, who was the house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers.

“On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and digital evidence collected by the NCB, it is clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers,” the NCB said.

Sawant was arrested on Saturday based on statements and digital evidence and Parihar was arrested based on the statement by Zain Vilatra who disclosed that he has been into drug peddling.

The NCB had also arrested actor Rhea’s brother Showik and her associate Samuel Miranda for their role in the procurement and handling of drugs.

They will be presented before the court soon.

Previously Rhea and Showik were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year.

Source: ANI
