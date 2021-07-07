Rhea Chakraborty removed from ‘Chehre’ promotions, here’s why

Mumbai: After facing media trials, witch hunt and a lot of harassment after the sudden demise of boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Rhea Chakraborty is preparing herself to make a come back on screen with the much-awaited upcoming movie ‘Chehre’.

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the key roles, Chehre is heading towards its official release. However, Rhea will not be seen promoting the movie as she prefers staying away from the media for some more time.

Rhea doesn’t have much to do in Chehre: Rumi

The director of the film, Rumi Jaffrey, spoke in an interview and clarified that Rhea won’t be promoting the film as she is dealing with trauma she suffered last year.

In an interaction with Spotboye, Rumi Jaffrey also said that people shouldn’t expect to see a lot of her in the movie. He said, “To be honest, she doesn’t have that much to do in Chehre. So those who go to see my film in the hope of getting a good look at Rhea are in for a disappointment. The main focus of interest is Bachchan Saab and Emraan’s jugalbandi. Their interaction is what gives the film its tense appeal.”

Rhea Chakraborty’s controversy

After Narcotics Control Bureau started probing the drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, the agency arrested Rhea Chakraborty on September 8 on ‘possession, purchase and use’ of drugs. She was released on October 4 after spending about a month in Mumbai’s Byculla jail. Not only was the actress subjected to online hate and trolling, but also was a victim of ‘witch-hunt’.

More about Chehre

Speaking about Chehre, the film was earlier stated to hit the screens in July 2020, but it was cancelled due to the outbreak of pandemic. Amitabh Bachchan will essay the role of a lawyer and Emraan Hashmi has been cast as a business tycoon. Apart from Rhea Chakraborty, the thriller also stars TV actress Krystle D’Souza and Siddhanth Kapoor.

This is for the first time that Amitabh Bachchan will share the screen space with Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty.