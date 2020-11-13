Rhea Chakraborty to Arjun Rampal: List of celebs interrogated by NCB in drug case

Mumbai: Ever since the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and the subsequent probe into his suicide, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been issuing summons to several celebrities in connection with the drug angle probe.

The NCB started probing the case after some personal chats of people close to Sushant surfaced online, which allegedly talked about drugs. The agency widened its net and started a probe into what’s now called the ‘Bollywood drug case’.

B-town stars keep emerging in the case every other day, with the recent additions being actor Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. Rampal was summoned by the NCB on Wednesday after the agency conducted raids at his premises on November 9.

Other than Arjun Rampal and producer Firoz Nadiadwala, no male celebrity has been questioned by NCB so far. On the other hand, female stars like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan among others were summoned by the Narcotics Bureau.

Here’s a complete list of Bollywood actors and other people who have been questioned by the NCB:

1. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty

Actor Rhea Chakraborty who was in live-in relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput and her brother Showik Chakraborty were first questioned by the NCB. Both of them were booked under the National Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act for alleged drug possession and consumption.

In her statements, the actress confessed that the late actor used to consume drugs.

2. Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash

After Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest in the matter, NCB summoned Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash. Deepika and Karishma were called after a chat between them from 2017 resurfaced where the two were talking about “maal”. Following their interrogation, NCB has apparently given a statement that the two clarified that they used certain words like maal, weed, hash, and doom as code names.

3. Rakul Preet Singh

Actor-model Rakul Preet Singh’s name was among the four A-listers of Bollywood who were summoned by NCB in connection with drugs. Rakul claimed that the drugs recovered from her residence belong to Rhea Chakraborty. During her interrogation with the NCB, the actor claimed that Rhea would get drugs delivered at her residence, adding that the stash recovered from her home was not hers.

4. Shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor was summoned by NCB in connection with the agency’s probe into the link between Bollywood and drugs. She was one of the guests at the late actor’s Chhichhore party at his farmhouse in Pawana. Shraddha has reportedly admitted to the chats she exchanged with Rhea Chakraborty’s ex-manager Jaya Saha.

5. Sara Ali Khan

Another actress who was summoned NCB was Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan. She had worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in her debut film Kedarnath. As per Sushant’s former flatmate-teammate Samuel Haokip, the lead pair was in a relationship that broke up after the failure of Sonchiriya. However, as per reports, Sara denied consuming drugs..

6. Simone Khambatta

Fashion designer Simone Khambatta was also grilled by the NCB. Her name was taken by actress Rhea Chakraborty. She was questioned about her alleged chats to procure drugs for consumption.

7. Jaya Saha and Shruti Modi

Sushant’s ex-manager Shruti Modi and Rhea’s talent manager Jaya Saha were interrogated by the agency. Jaya Saha is a Mumbai based talent manager, who works for the KWAN Talent Management Agency and has reportedly worked with the ‘Kai Po Che’ actor.

8. Arjun Rampal

Arjun Rampal became the first male star to be summoned by the NCB in connection with alleged drug use in the Hindi film industry. The actor’s home was raided on Monday. His girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades was also questioned.

9. Firoz Nadiadwala and his wife Shabana Saeed

The agency raided film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s house on Sunday and found 10 gm ganja, after which his wife Shabana Saeed was arrested. A day later, Nadiadwala, too, was interrogated.