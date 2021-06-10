Rhea Chakraborty to play Draupadi in big project: Reports

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, who has been been in negative limelight since the unfortunate demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is currently gearing up the release of her upcoming fiilm ‘Chehre’ opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. She was last seen in 2018 romantic drama Jalebi.

According to latest report in Times Of India, Rhea Chakraborty is in talks to play the role of Draupadi in a huge project inspired by mythological story, Mahabharata.

A source close to the development was quoted saying to the newsportal, “This would be a massive project with a unique and different take on Mahabharata and the character of Draupadi. The world that it will be set in will be modern and contemporary, something that hasn’t been done before. The role of Draupadi has been offered to Rhea Chakraborty and she is considering it currently. The discussion is very initial though.”

Rhea Chakraborty made her acting debut with Tollywood film Tuneega Tuneega in 2012. Later, she went to feature in Hindi films like Bank Chor, Half Girlfriend and Mere Dad Ki Maruti.

Rhea Chakraborty has been embroiled in controversies since the sudden demise of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai house on June 14, 2020. Since then, the actress was surrounded by many controversies and was in the negative limelight for months during the case.