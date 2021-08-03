Rhea Chakraborty to return onscreen as leading lady in a BIG film?

Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty has been on a radio silence ever since the media trial happened with her post the unfortunate death of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress was away from making any public appearances while the media constantly hounded her with cameras every time she stepped out. It is more than a year now, and Rhea has gradually been trying to get back to normalcy and even has started posting regularly on Instagram.

But, what has been a bigger question is will she be back to doing movies? If yes, will she find any work after being boycotted from everywhere? The actress was last seen for split seconds in the trailer of Rumi Jaffery’s directorial ‘Chehre’.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker said that is she is ready to face the camera now after being traumatized for more than a year. He said, “She is at peace with herself. She has come to terms with whatever happened to her. Now she’s more thoughtful and quiet. But ready to work again.”

While the filmmaker admits that Rhea doesn’t have much to do in Chehre, he believes that she deserves a second chance. He said, “But I have a script in mind where Rhea will play one of the two protagonists. I think she deserves a second chance, don’t you?”

Going by the filmmaker’s statement one can only wait and watch if the film happens and if Rhea gets her due as an actor.

Recently, there were reports that the actress might foray into Hollywood after facing a dearth of opportunities in Bollywood.

Last year, after Narcotics Control Bureau started probing the drug angle in SSR’s death case, the agency arrested Rhea Chakraborty on ‘possession, purchase and use’ of drugs. Not only was the actress subjected to online hate and trolling, but also was a victim of a ‘witch-hunt’. She was even accused of killing Sushant by the actor’s family and many fans.