Rhea Chakraborty to take action against Sushant Singh Rajput’s family

Mumbai: The prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty will be taking action against the late actor’s family for making a false statement before all the investigating authorities and the Supreme Court of India, latest reports said.

Speaking to the media, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde revealed, “All possible legal steps including prosecution will be taken against them. They have made false statements before the court, before the police and before the ED (Enforcement Directorate).”

Maneshinde also said that the prescription and the chats of the two sisters of the late actor clearly indicates that the family was aware of the actor’s mental health.

“They were exchanging prescription notes of medication and lied to the court and ED. Besides the consultation is also illegal and if even an online consultation has happened the doctor gives prescription to an existing patient whose history he knows in advance,” he added.

In the last two days, two WhatsApp chats have leaked – one was between Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi and the actor’s elder sister Nitu Singh, where she is asking the manager to share the doctor’s prescription.

Another leaked WhatsApp chat was between Sushant and his sister Priyanka in which she sends him a prescription from a doctor in Delhi, clearly establishing that the actor was taking medicine for his depression.

According to the latest reports, Rhea Chakraborty will be taking all possible legal action, including prosecution, against the family.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment in Bandra on June 14. His death case has now been transferred from Mumbai Police to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik are constantly being interrogated by CBI officials since Friday. The Enforcement Directorate is also looking into the money laundering angle after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh pointed out financial irregularities in his FIR.