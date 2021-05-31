Rhea Chakraborty to take part in Bigg Boss 15?

Mumbai: One of the most popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss is all set to make a come back on national television with it’s yet another interesting season. Bigg Boss 14 concluded in February this year in which Rubina Dilaik was announced as the winner.

It is being reported that Bigg Boss 15 will start airing from October 2021, if everything goes well. The speculations about the contestants taking part in the show are already surfacing on internet. Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda has confirmed that she has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 15.

Will Rhea Chakraborty enter BB 15 house?

Now, as per latest reports, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is expected to participate in the show. Reports suggest that the actress has been approached by the makers of Salman Khan‘s popular reality show. However, there is no confirmation, neither from the actress nor from the makers yet.

Rhea Chakraborty has been embroiled in controversies since the sudden demise of her boyfriend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year. The actor was found dead in his Mumbai house on June 14, 2020. Since then, the actress was surrounded by many controversies and was in the negative limelight for months during the case.

Tentative list of Bigg Boss 15 participants