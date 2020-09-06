Rhea grilled by NCB for 6 hours, may be questioned Monday too

By News Desk 1 Published: 6th September 2020 6:59 pm IST
NCB gets 3 days' custody of Sushant's helper Dipesh Sawant

Mumbai, Sep 6 : Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was allowed to leave the National Control Bureau office here after a gruelling six-hour-long session of questioning on Sunday.

She is likely to be summoned again on Monday as the NCB continues its investigations to unravel the drugs angle that has emerged in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea, who did not appear to be flustered as she stepped out, underwent interrogation by several teams of NCB sleuths during the day before they finally permitted her to go home after 6 p.m. in her own vehicle.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

