Rhea reveals Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet did drugs with her & Sushant

Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty who is prime accused in Sushant Singh Rajput death case was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this week after ED shared her recovered WhatsApp chats with CBI and NCB that pointed towards a possible drug angle and probing. On interrogation, the actress has reportedly named 25 A-lister Bollywood celebs including Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in connection with the drug cartel.

Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh drug links

Rhea Chakroborty confessed to NCB that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and fashion designer Simone Khambhatta did drugs with her and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Sara’s relationship with Sushant

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in ‘Kedarnath’ in 2018. According to sources, Rhea in her confession told NCB that Sara had accompanied Sushant Singh Rajput and other friends to Thailand. Earlier this month, Sushant’s friend Samuel Haokip had claimed that Sushant and Sara were in love with each other during the ‘Kedarnath’ shoot.

As soon as Rhea revealed Sara Ali Khan’s name for involved in the drug scandal with her, the hashtag #saraalikhan has been trending on Twitter. Twitterati demanded to remove the Pataudi princess from all product advertisements and shamed the 3 ladies, with Sara Ali Khan at centre stage.

Talking about Rakul Preet Singh, the actress happens to be friends with Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea had also revealed in her statement to additional chief judicial magistrate that 80 percent of Bollywood celebs take drugs.

This shocking confession by the latter is sure to raise eyebrows now.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai sessions court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Rhea, along with her brother Showik and four others in the drugs-related case filed by Narcotics Control Bureau as part of an investigation into Sushant’s death.

According to reports, all the six accused – including Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Swant, Abdul Basit and Zaid Vilatra are likely to move the Bombay High Court for bail.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his home in Mumbai on June 14. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide and investigated reasons that might have caused Sushant to end his life. His death is currently being investigated by CBI, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).