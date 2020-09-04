Rhea’s brother, Sushant’s house manager arrested by NCB

By News Desk 1 Published: 4th September 2020 10:03 pm IST

Mumbai, Sep 4 : Tightening its noose around Rhea Chakraborty, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday night arrested her brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda as it probed the drug angle in the death of the Bollywood star.

According to NCB officials, the duo was arrested after 10 hours of questioning.

Earlier in the day, the NCB also carried out searches at the residences of Showik and Miranda. They also seized Showik’s laptop and mobile phone.

The NCB had also told a court that Showik used to order ganja and marijuana from drug-peddler Abdul Basit Parihar and make payments to him over Google Pay.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

