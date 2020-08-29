Rhea’s lawyer reacts to reports that she has confessed to drug chats

Published: 29th August 2020

Mumbai, Aug 29 : With several reports claiming that actress Rhea Chakraborty has confessed that the drug-related chats featuring her are authentic, her lawyer downplayed it on Saturday evening, saying they would only take the official word from the investigating agency to be the truth.

Earlier, unverified reports doing the rounds had stated that Rhea has confessed to typing out the drug-related chats herself, during a round of questioning.

When IANS reached out to Rhea’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde to find out the truth behind the reports, he messaged: “No time for all this. We go by what CBI, ED, Police or NCB officially says in writing.”

In screenshots of WhatsApp chats made public by Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti on her unverified Twitter page on Friday night, Rhea, her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Siddharth Pithani talk of “doobie” (which Google defines as cannabis cigarette) and ‘blueberry kush’.

Shweta had tweeted to share the screenshots from a WhatsApp group named “NIFW”. The group members include names like Aayush SSR, Anandi SSR, Siddharth Pithani SSR, Rhea and others.

Earlier chats leaked in sections of the media allegedly had Rhea talking of using MDMA and also discussing marijuana.

“In case we speak about hard drugs, I haven’t been doing too much. Tried MDMA once,” she allegedly messaged a man named Gaurav Arya, asking him: “You have MD?”

A message sent to her by one Jaya Saha on November 25 last year read: “Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water and let him sip it. Give it 30-40 minutes for it to kick in.” It is being presumed that the “him” refers to Sushant.

On Tuesday, Rhea’s lawyer had said that the actress has never consumed drugs and is ready for any test to prove the fact.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

