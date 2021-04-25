Rich Indians flee country on private jets amid worst COVID-19 outbreak

New Delhi: In order to escape the horrors of COVID-19 surge in India, many rich individuals boarded private jets to fly to London or Dubai.

According to a report published in Daily Beast, eight private jets carrying rich individuals from India have landed in London a few hours before the implementation of the travel ban from India.

Due to the high demand for flights from Delhi to Dubai and Mumbai to Dubai, the price of tickets has also increased by 10 times the usual rates. However, some of the wealthy Indian have went to Dubai on private jets just before UAE imposes travel ban.

Meanwhile, the situation in India has become worse due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. In some places, people are seen running from pillar to post for oxygen cylinders.

On Friday night, 20 COVID-19 patients died at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi due to low supply of oxygen. At a private hospital in Amritsar, six patients died on Saturday allegedly due to a shortage of oxygen.

COVID-19 cases

The country is witnessing an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. On Saturday, the union health ministry informed that the country registered 3,46,786 new cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in the country.

As per the ministry, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan report 74.15 percent of the new cases.

India’s total active caseload has reached 25,52,940. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Kerala cumulatively account for 66.66 per cent of India’s total active cases.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana is also increasing. As per a government bulletin issued on Saturday providing details as of 8 PM on April 23, the state reported 7432 fresh infections and 33 fatalities in a single day.