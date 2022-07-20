RICH, T-Incubators announce Mission scaleup program for early revenue startups

Hyderabad: RICH (Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad) (Hyderabad S&T Cluster) and T-Incubators & Accelerators Consortium have launched Mission 10X – SIGs, a 3-month joint scaleup program for early-stage research connected startups.

The program offered to startups coming out of research incubators and accelerators will facilitate market strategy, corporate market reviews, the customer connections and funding opportunities. The collaborative initiative will support the startup ecosystem by working with research-connected startups from several incubators and accelerators within Telangana and outside.

All the shortlisted startups will go through 3 months of mentoring to review their product strategy, overall go-to-market approach and corporate pitch readiness and refine these elements to address the present business climate and constraints. The program also offers a 10 lakh-fund-support for the selected startups and will culminate in significant market impact and growth.

“The challenge that most research startups face is in identifying those scalable market opportunities for their solution. This program addresses these challenges through a collective state-wide effort,” says, Ajit Rangnekar, Director General of RICH.

This program, in its first pilot, will target DeepTech and MedTech domains. To be anchored by CIE-IIIT Hyderabad and IKP, in association with AIC-CCMB, BITS TBI and iTIC-IIT Hyderabad. With RICH and T-Hub enabling the corporate connects.

“This collective initiative by the ecosystem will greatly help the early revenue research-led startups. This is the second such initiative by T-Incubators and Accelerators Consortium, after Rejig-HydStartups in 2020,” says, Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, Chairman and CEO of IKP.

T-Incubators and Accelerators Consortium (A network under TSIC). The consortium focuses on various capacity-building and collaborative programs for supporting startups and also provides guidance for the newly setup incubators in scaling their operations through the monthly T-Incubators & Accelerators Meetups. During the pandemic, the consortium had also launched Rejig-HydStartups – an initiative to bring collective support to startups from across all research/academic incubators in the state to ease the pressures faced by startups due to Covid-induced slowdown and business constraints.

Startups can apply through the link here: https://rich.telangana.gov.in/Mission-10X-SIGs.html

