Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif share their Nykaa-IPO stocks returns

Mumbai: The stock value of early stage celebrity investors in lifestyle-focused consumer technologies platform, Nykaa have risen exponentially post the IPO listing.

The Indian film industry’s mega stars’ – Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif – stocks in the company have give handsome returns, and are now worth over multiple times their original investment, cited industry estimates.

In terms of the shareholding patter, Bhatt owns some 8,177 shares of Nykaa, while that of Kaif is estimated at 3,360.

At Friday’s close, Nykaa’s stock was valued at Rs 2,358.90, up Rs 142.65 or 6.44 per cent from its previous close.

Bhatt’s stock holding is worth Rs 1.92 crore as of as of Friday 12th November 2021.

Katrina Kaif’s share holding in the company was worth Rs 79.25 lakhs as of Friday 12th November 2021.

Industry insiders said that it is possible that there might be other provisions or entitlements that two mega stars might have with the company. The value of those are not readily available in the public domain or in the prospectus.

This week Nykaa had a stellar opening of its stocks which rose its market capitalisation to over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Listed at Rs 2,001 at the opening bell, the scrip, as against the offer price of Rs 1,125.

The bumper opening catapulted its promoters Nayar family as one of India’s richest self-made billionaires.

At present, the promoter family holds around 53 per cent stake in the firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures, which owns Nykaa.

The stake at the opening price of Rs 2,001 per share was worth over $6.5 billion.

Consequently, the promoter family joined the billionaires ranks.

The promoter family has stakes of Falguni Nayar, MD & CEO, FSN E-Commerce Ventures, Anchit Nayar, Adwaita Nayar and the Nayar Trust.