menu
search
28 Feb 2020, Fri Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Richa, Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration

Posted by Qayam Published: February 28, 2020, 10:33 am IST
Richa, Ali Fazal apply for marriage registration

Mumbai: Star couple Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will most probably tie the knot in the last week of April.

According to the actors’ spokesperson, the two have even applied for a marriage registration at a court in Mumbai.

“Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process the window that is valid is for three months from the date that has been allotted.

“The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April, post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say is that it’s a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated,” the spokesperson said.

Richa and Ali, who worked together in “Fukrey”, have been dating for over four years.

Source: IANS
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved